    Coast Guard rescues man from capsized vessel 18 miles east of Ponce Inlet

    PONCE INLET, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    A Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon boatcrew rescued a 48-year-old man who capsized his boat 18 miles east of Ponce Inlet, Florida March 18, 2022. The man had a emergency position indicator radio beacon onboard that activated and relayed a message to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders his location. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

