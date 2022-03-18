A Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon boatcrew rescued a 48-year-old man who capsized his boat 18 miles east of Ponce Inlet, Florida March 18, 2022. The man had a emergency position indicator radio beacon onboard that activated and relayed a message to Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders his location. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 13:28
|Photo ID:
|7100540
|VIRIN:
|220319-G-G0107-1387
|Resolution:
|1350x1934
|Size:
|382.57 KB
|Location:
|PONCE INLET, FL, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues man from capsized vessel 18 miles east of Ponce Inlet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT