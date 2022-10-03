Tech. Sgt. Alonso Gudino, 55th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, assists in a combat search and rescue exercise during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2, at the Nevada Test and Training Range, March 10, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 16:13 Photo ID: 7099600 VIRIN: 220310-F-WM701-0406 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.45 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 55th RQS participates in Red Flag search and rescue exercise., by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.