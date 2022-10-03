Tech. Sgt. Alonso Gudino, 55th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, assists in a combat search and rescue exercise during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2, at the Nevada Test and Training Range, March 10, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 16:13
|Photo ID:
|7099600
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-WM701-0406
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th RQS participates in Red Flag search and rescue exercise., by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
