Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th RQS participates in Red Flag search and rescue exercise.

    55th RQS participates in Red Flag search and rescue exercise.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Airman Trevor Bell 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Alonso Gudino, 55th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, assists in a combat search and rescue exercise during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2, at the Nevada Test and Training Range, March 10, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 16:13
    Photo ID: 7099600
    VIRIN: 220310-F-WM701-0406
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th RQS participates in Red Flag search and rescue exercise., by Amn Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and rescue
    CSAR
    Nellis
    55 RQS
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT