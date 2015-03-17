Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Yeoman 1st Class Jazzette Bailey, left, Ens. Amanda Clark and Logistics Specialist Seaman Ariel Watts, U.S. Navy Fleet Outreach Ambassadors, wave to spectators from the Underwater Construction Team One float during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah, Ga., March 14, 2022. The parade was one of many events and engagements the Ambassadors participated in during Savannah Navy Week. The Fleet Outreach Ambassador Team is a delegation of hand-selected Sailors who interact with the community by sharing their experiences and stories to help citizens better understand the Navy and its role in national security. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman)

