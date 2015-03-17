Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

    Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Yeoman 1st Class Jazzette Bailey, left, Ens. Amanda Clark and Logistics Specialist Seaman Ariel Watts, U.S. Navy Fleet Outreach Ambassadors, wave to spectators from the Underwater Construction Team One float during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah, Ga., March 14, 2022. The parade was one of many events and engagements the Ambassadors participated in during Savannah Navy Week. The Fleet Outreach Ambassador Team is a delegation of hand-selected Sailors who interact with the community by sharing their experiences and stories to help citizens better understand the Navy and its role in national security. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2015
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 15:51
    Photo ID: 7099595
    VIRIN: 220317-N-VS214-178
    Resolution: 4884x3281
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Female Trailblazers in Savannah during Women&rsquo;s History Month

    TAGS

    Navy Week
    Navy Outreach
    Sailors
    US Navy
    NO627
    Navy Week Savannah

