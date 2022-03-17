220317-N-LY580-1002 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (March 17, 2022) -- Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Cadets (clockwise from bottom left) Bethany Mask, Katherine Taylor, Dylan Pham, Charlie Burgess and Austin Kenney compete in the "War in the Pacific" academic postal sponsored by Clements High School NJROTC from Sugar Land, Texas. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 6.1 MB This work, BRHS NJROTC Cadets Compete in a "War in the Pacific" Academic Postal, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.