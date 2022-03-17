Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRHS NJROTC Cadets Compete in a "War in the Pacific" Academic Postal

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220317-N-LY580-1002 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (March 17, 2022) -- Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Cadets (clockwise from bottom left) Bethany Mask, Katherine Taylor, Dylan Pham, Charlie Burgess and Austin Kenney compete in the "War in the Pacific" academic postal sponsored by Clements High School NJROTC from Sugar Land, Texas. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 08:27
    Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRHS NJROTC Cadets Compete in a "War in the Pacific" Academic Postal, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell
    Academic Postal

