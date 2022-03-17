Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montana Sunrise

    Montana Sunrise

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing sits on the ramp Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, March 17, 2022. The mission 120th Airlift Wing is to maintain well-trained, well-equipped airmen for prompt mobilization across the world and provide assistance during national emergencies (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Doskey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 18:42
    Photo ID: 7097962
    VIRIN: 220317-Z-WT312-1002
    Resolution: 5672x3852
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana Sunrise, by TSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    120AW MTANG 120th Airlift Wing Montana Air National Guard C130H

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT