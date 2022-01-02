Senior Airman Ashley Thrash films training exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashley Thrash, assigned to the 17th Training Wing public affairs, films a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022. Public affairs communicates Air Force priorities and mass communication through videography, photography, and journalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
