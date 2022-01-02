Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Ashley Thrash films training exercise

    Senior Airman Ashley Thrash films training exercise

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashley Thrash, assigned to the 17th Training Wing public affairs, films a training exercise at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022. Public affairs communicates Air Force priorities and mass communication through videography, photography, and journalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:02
    Photo ID: 7097591
    VIRIN: 220201-F-DX569-1048
    Resolution: 3312x2650
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Ashley Thrash films training exercise, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    training exercise
    public affairs
    mass communication
    3N0X6
    Senior Airman Ashley Thrash

