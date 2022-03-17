Soo Locks to open March 25 for 2022 shipping season

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Soo Area Office will open the Poe Lock, 12:01 a.m., March 25, marking the 2022 Great Lakes shipping season start. Jim Young waits for the water in the Poe Lock to reach the Lake Superior level before removing the next stop log.

