Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soo Locks to open March 25 for 2022 shipping season

    Soo Locks to open March 25 for 2022 shipping season

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Soo Area Office will open the Poe Lock, 12:01 a.m., March 25, marking the 2022 Great Lakes shipping season start. Jim Young waits for the water in the Poe Lock to reach the Lake Superior level before removing the next stop log.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 14:54
    Photo ID: 7097589
    VIRIN: 220317-A-WR196-1148
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soo Locks to open March 25 for 2022 shipping season, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soo Locks to open March 25 for 2022 shipping season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Detroit District
    Soo Locks
    Great Lakes Navigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT