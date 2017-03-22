A Coast Guard Station Ft. Myers Beach 29-foot Response Boat-small boat crew rescued three people after a 63-foot shrimping boat caught fire in San Carlos Bay near Ft. Myers Beach, Florida March 17, 2022.
The boat crew arrived on scene, transferred the survivors, and established a safety zone around the vessel. Four local fire departments extinguished the fire. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 14:10
|Photo ID:
|7097534
|VIRIN:
|170322-G-G0107-001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|986.09 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3 people rescued from boat fire in Ft. Myers Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
