3 people rescued from boat fire in Ft. Myers Beach

A Coast Guard Station Ft. Myers Beach 29-foot Response Boat-small boat crew rescued three people after a 63-foot shrimping boat caught fire in San Carlos Bay near Ft. Myers Beach, Florida March 17, 2022.

The boat crew arrived on scene, transferred the survivors, and established a safety zone around the vessel. Four local fire departments extinguished the fire. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

