    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army veterinarians provide training for Air Force military working dog handlers

    US Army veterinarians provide training for Air Force military working dog handlers

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Storer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eryn Bailey, 27th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, performs a routine checkup on a dog during a two-day family pet clinic at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 15, 2022. As some of the only military veterinarians in New Mexico, U.S. Army Veterinary Corps members assigned to Kirtland AFB supported Team Cannon with emergency care training, animal handling experience, and clinic days for service members’ pets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Storer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 13:44
    Photo ID: 7097476
    VIRIN: 220215-F-VK515-1125
    Resolution: 1091x1183
    Size: 718.64 KB
    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army veterinarians provide training for Air Force military working dog handlers, by SrA Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army veterinarians provide training for Air Force military working dog handlers

