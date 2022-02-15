US Army veterinarians provide training for Air Force military working dog handlers

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eryn Bailey, 27th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, performs a routine checkup on a dog during a two-day family pet clinic at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb 15, 2022. As some of the only military veterinarians in New Mexico, U.S. Army Veterinary Corps members assigned to Kirtland AFB supported Team Cannon with emergency care training, animal handling experience, and clinic days for service members’ pets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Storer)
