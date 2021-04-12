Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wear the Creed

    Wear the Creed

    POLAND

    12.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman, assigned to the 4th Air Support Operations Group, stands in a concealed location in Poland, Dec. 4, 2021. The TACP Weapon System executes data collection through command and control, joint integration and precision strike redundancy at the forward edge. The Airman's Creed covers the Airman to represent the instilled values of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 03:43
    Photo ID: 7096510
    VIRIN: 220213-F-TI641-1001
    Resolution: 5032x3348
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wear the Creed, by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    435th AGOW
    MCA
    Airman's Creed
    LightLeanLethal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT