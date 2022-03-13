Vet staff recognized on National K9 Veterans Day

Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier recognized the hard work and dedication of the Fort Jackson veterinarian Soldiers and staff as they ensure the health and well-being of Team Jackson family pets and our military working dogs on National K9 Veterans Day March 13, 2022.



The office ensures the military working dog assigned to the 208th Military Working Dog Detachment remain in top physical shape to keep Soldiers, civilians and their Families safe both home and away in foreign countries.



National K9 Veterans Day is celebrated on the anniversary of when the Army founded the K-9 Corps in 1942. The corps began training dogs to aid their human handlers during war. This would be the first time dogs became an official part of the U.S. Armed Forces.



Originally used to ferry messages between American military forces, their service has evolved to include search and rescue, century and scout duties, bomb and drug sniffing, and most famously now, apprehension.



So here is to the many dogs, past and present, for their service and sacrifice to protect U.S. forces globally.

