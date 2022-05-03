Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 ASOG; integral to air operations

    ROMANIA

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operators from the 4th Air Support Operations Group secure a mission support site during a Deliberate Targeting and Close Air Support training event at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2022. 435th Air Ground Operations Wing TACP operators bring timely and relevant battlespace awareness from the forward edge in support of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 05:19
    NATO
    435th AGOW
    606 ACS
    4 ASOG

