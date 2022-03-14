An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron finishes post flight checks in Romania March, 14, 2022. The 56th RQS and the 57th RQS, both assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are providing search and rescue capability for the NATO alliance while also conducting joint training missions with the Romanian air force. Both are capable of executing all-weather missions day or night in theaters of operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:07 Photo ID: 7094346 VIRIN: 220314-F-PB738-1013 Resolution: 5032x3355 Size: 532.09 KB Location: RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th and 57th RQS NATO support, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.