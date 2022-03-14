An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron finishes post flight checks in Romania March, 14, 2022. The 56th RQS and the 57th RQS, both assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are providing search and rescue capability for the NATO alliance while also conducting joint training missions with the Romanian air force. Both are capable of executing all-weather missions day or night in theaters of operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 04:07
|Photo ID:
|7094346
|VIRIN:
|220314-F-PB738-1013
|Resolution:
|5032x3355
|Size:
|532.09 KB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 56th and 57th RQS NATO support, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
