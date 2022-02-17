Waterline and Water Treatment Plant Renovation

NSA NAPLES, ITALY (Feb. 12, 2022) Capt. James Stewart, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Naples, cuts a blue ribbon with the Public Works Department (PWD) Naples Utilities and Energy Branch, Water Treatment Plant, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division and Construction Team durring a ribbon cutting ceremony for a $2.25 million base-wide waterline replacement and water treatment plant project. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) manages the planning, design, construction, contingency engineering, real estate, environmental, and public works support for U.S. Navy shore facilites in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aaliyah Essex/Released)

