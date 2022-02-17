Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Waterline and Water Treatment Plant Renovation

    Waterline and Water Treatment Plant Renovation

    ITALY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NSA NAPLES, ITALY (Feb. 12, 2022) Capt. James Stewart, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Naples, cuts a blue ribbon with the Public Works Department (PWD) Naples Utilities and Energy Branch, Water Treatment Plant, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division and Construction Team durring a ribbon cutting ceremony for a $2.25 million base-wide waterline replacement and water treatment plant project. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) manages the planning, design, construction, contingency engineering, real estate, environmental, and public works support for U.S. Navy shore facilites in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aaliyah Essex/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 03:02
    Photo ID: 7094305
    VIRIN: 220217-N-XS877-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waterline and Water Treatment Plant Renovation, by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water Treatment
    NSA Naples
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT