Coast Guard repatriates 84 Haitians, continues to partner with CBP to stop illegal migration

41 migrants aboard a sailing vessel is interdicted by Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's crew approximately 60 miles east of Punta De Maisi, Cuba, March 10, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's crew repatriated 84 Haitians to Haitian authorities, March 15, 2022, following two interdictions of undocumented migrants. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
03.10.2022
03.15.2022
|7093754
|220315-G-G0107-1002
|5184x3888
|6.12 MB
PUNTA DE MAISI, CU
|37
|0
