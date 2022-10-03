Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 84 Haitians, continues to partner with CBP to stop illegal migration

    Coast Guard repatriates 84 Haitians, continues to partner with CBP to stop illegal migration

    PUNTA DE MAISI, CUBA

    03.10.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    41 migrants aboard a sailing vessel is interdicted by Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's crew approximately 60 miles east of Punta De Maisi, Cuba, March 10, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's crew repatriated 84 Haitians to Haitian authorities, March 15, 2022, following two interdictions of undocumented migrants. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 18:50
    Photo ID: 7093754
    VIRIN: 220315-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: PUNTA DE MAISI, CU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 84 Haitians, continues to partner with CBP to stop illegal migration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

