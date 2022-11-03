Air Force 1st Lt. Christopher Saunders, registered nurse, monitors vitals on patient, Kaileigh Moses, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 11, 2022. Moses is one of the first patients admitted to BAMC’s new Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 17:08 Photo ID: 7093680 VIRIN: 220311-A-HZ730-1138 Resolution: 6536x4362 Size: 5.85 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brooke Army Medical Center opens new Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.