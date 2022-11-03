Air Force 1st Lt. Christopher Saunders, registered nurse, monitors vitals on patient, Kaileigh Moses, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 11, 2022. Moses is one of the first patients admitted to BAMC’s new Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 17:08
|Photo ID:
|7093680
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-HZ730-1138
|Resolution:
|6536x4362
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brooke Army Medical Center opens new Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
