NMRTC San Diego Cancer Awareness Month 2022

SAN DIEGO (March 15, 2022) A Cancer Awareness Month graphic at Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego March 15. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

