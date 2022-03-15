Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC San Diego Cancer Awareness Month 2022

    NMRTC San Diego Cancer Awareness Month 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    220315-N-LW757-1002
    SAN DIEGO (March 15, 2022) A Cancer Awareness Month graphic at Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego March 15. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 13:33
    Photo ID: 7093220
    VIRIN: 220315-N-LW757-1002
    Resolution: 3917x3283
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC San Diego Cancer Awareness Month 2022, by PO2 Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cancer
    Awareness
    NMCSD
    Month
    NMRTC San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT