USS Providence Ombudsman Receives Sybil Stockdale Award

GROTON, Conn. (Mar. 14, 2022) Capt. Matt Boland, Commodore, Submarine Squadron 12; USS Providence (SSN 719) command ombudsman Mariah Hornsby; and, Command Master Chief Nicholas Harr, Submarine Squadron 12, pose outside the Chapel of the Thames at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London after Hornsby received the 2021 Sybil Stockdale Ombudsman of the Year Award. Hornsby was honored for her exemplary work as a liaison between the submarine’s command and families. She was selected from among all the ombudsmen serving afloat commands in U.S. Fleet Forces Command. Submarine Squadron 12, headquartered at SUBASE New London, oversees ten fast attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins/Released)

