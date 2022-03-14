USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Medical Emergency Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Josue Gonzalez-Pagan, from Tampa, Fla., assists in placing a simulated casualty in a Reeve’s Sleeve stretcher as part of a medical emergency drill on the bridge wing of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), March 14. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

