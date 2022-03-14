Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Medical Emergency Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Josue Gonzalez-Pagan, from Tampa, Fla., assists in placing a simulated casualty in a Reeve’s Sleeve stretcher as part of a medical emergency drill on the bridge wing of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), March 14. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 02:49
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Win
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    Everyday
    B Great

