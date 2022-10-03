Meritorious Advancement of LS1 Quimbao

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Mar. 10, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, meritoriously promotes Logistics Specialist 1st Class Bienvenido Quimbao, from Olongapo City, Philippines and assigned to CFAO port operations, in a ceremony on White Beach Naval Facility Mar. 10, 2022. His family watched the ceremony via cell phone. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows commanding officers to promote eligible personnel to the next higher pay grade. The program is intended to give commanding officers the opportunity to recognize their best Sailors by advancing them when they are ready for the next level of responsibility. This is to allow commands to better shape their workforce and the Navy by developing and rewarding Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

