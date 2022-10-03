Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meritorious Advancement of LS1 Quimbao

    Meritorious Advancement of LS1 Quimbao

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Mar. 10, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, meritoriously promotes Logistics Specialist 1st Class Bienvenido Quimbao, from Olongapo City, Philippines and assigned to CFAO port operations, in a ceremony on White Beach Naval Facility Mar. 10, 2022. His family watched the ceremony via cell phone. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows commanding officers to promote eligible personnel to the next higher pay grade. The program is intended to give commanding officers the opportunity to recognize their best Sailors by advancing them when they are ready for the next level of responsibility. This is to allow commands to better shape their workforce and the Navy by developing and rewarding Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 20:34
    Photo ID: 7092411
    VIRIN: 220310-N-QY759-0010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: OLONGAPO, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meritorious Advancement of LS1 Quimbao, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Meritorious Advancement Program
    Navy
    CFAO

