    Medical training

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Anson Lukose, medical doctor, and Judy Vorheis, nurse practitioner, attend the last clinical support class for the new MHS GENESIS electronic health record system to improve the readiness of the forces and healthcare provided to warfighters, retirees and their families. The new system launches March 19, 2022 at Fort Sill’s Reynold Army Health Clinic.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 17:35
    Photo ID: 7092281
    VIRIN: 220309-A-YD137-364
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical training, by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAHC prepares for MHS Genesis

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    electronic health record
    MHS GENESIS
    Patient Portal
    Reynolds Army Health Clinic

