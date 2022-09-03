Anson Lukose, medical doctor, and Judy Vorheis, nurse practitioner, attend the last clinical support class for the new MHS GENESIS electronic health record system to improve the readiness of the forces and healthcare provided to warfighters, retirees and their families. The new system launches March 19, 2022 at Fort Sill’s Reynold Army Health Clinic.

Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US This work, Medical training, by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS