Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Oceanography Sailor Spends Time Aboard UK’s Aircraft Carrier

    Naval Oceanography Sailor Spends Time Aboard UK’s Aircraft Carrier

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    [Pictured: Meteorology and Oceanography Department aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth (Ro8) ]
    Stennis Space Center, Miss. —— A common practice amongst militaries of allying countries are personnel exchanges, where service-members of respective countries participate in different military cultures and observe varying defense operations.
    Slidell, Louisiana-native, U.S. Navy Aerographer’s Mate Chief (AGC) David Bernhard joined the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy aboard one of its aircraft carriers—the HMS Queen Elizabeth (Ro8).
    With over 20-years enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and a novel of sea stories that follow, Bernhard recounted his time aboard the Queen Elizabeth (QE) with the British, and here is what he had to say.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 16:06
    Photo ID: 7092114
    VIRIN: 220314-D-CC745-910
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 85.54 KB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Oceanography Sailor Spends Time Aboard UK’s Aircraft Carrier, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Meteorology

    Aerographer's Mate

    Oceanography

    HMS

    Queen Elizabeth

    TAGS

    Meteorology
    Aerographer's Mate
    Oceanography
    Aboard
    HMS
    Queen Elizabeth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT