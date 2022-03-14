Naval Oceanography Sailor Spends Time Aboard UK’s Aircraft Carrier

[Pictured: Meteorology and Oceanography Department aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth (Ro8) ]

Stennis Space Center, Miss. —— A common practice amongst militaries of allying countries are personnel exchanges, where service-members of respective countries participate in different military cultures and observe varying defense operations.

Slidell, Louisiana-native, U.S. Navy Aerographer’s Mate Chief (AGC) David Bernhard joined the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy aboard one of its aircraft carriers—the HMS Queen Elizabeth (Ro8).

With over 20-years enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and a novel of sea stories that follow, Bernhard recounted his time aboard the Queen Elizabeth (QE) with the British, and here is what he had to say.

