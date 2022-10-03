Pfc. Austin Wines, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, poses for a photo on Fort Carson, Colo., March 10, 2022, after winning the division's soldier of the quarter competition.



"I always think two ranks ahead," said the Charleston, West Virginia native. "I study things a private first class doesn't know so I can be more prepared than the other Soldier I am going up against."



Winning the Division's Soldier of the Quarter, which includes an Army Combat Fitness Test and a board, was no easy feat but was made possible thanks to the help of those around him.



"I had the help of my peers, team leaders, (noncommissioned officers)," said Wines. "They helped me study, they kept me ready at all times, mentally and physically challenged me."



For his peers, Wines has just the advice for successful development.



"Keep working, take it one day at a time. Things you're not good at today you'll be good at tomorrow if you keep studying."



U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 12:59 Photo ID: 7091635 VIRIN: 220314-A-JZ147-004 Resolution: 1483x2048 Size: 497.06 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Infantry Division Soldier of the Quarter, by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.