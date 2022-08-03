Genevieve Flaherty, Communications and Information Division Client Information Systems manager, tests a recently installed customer kiosk in Building 1726 at the “IT Center” at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 8. Scheduled to open in April, the newly established “IT Central” will house the Client Service Center Call Center, IT Appointment Center, IT Contingency Operations Center, technology equipment and the Local Registration Authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 12:45 Photo ID: 7091621 VIRIN: 220308-F-JW594-1021 Resolution: 2100x1397 Size: 1.58 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hanscom IT support moves to central location, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.