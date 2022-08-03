Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom IT support moves to central location

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Genevieve Flaherty, Communications and Information Division Client Information Systems manager, tests a recently installed customer kiosk in Building 1726 at the “IT Center” at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 8. Scheduled to open in April, the newly established “IT Central” will house the Client Service Center Call Center, IT Appointment Center, IT Contingency Operations Center, technology equipment and the Local Registration Authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 12:45
    Photo ID: 7091621
    VIRIN: 220308-F-JW594-1021
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom AFB

