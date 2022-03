Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:57 Photo ID: 7091389 VIRIN: 220304-M-FX029-989 Resolution: 2048x1703 Size: 1.84 MB Location: ALBANY, GA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Blount Island Command Post and Relief of First Sergeant Gragg [Image 4 of 4], by Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.