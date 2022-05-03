Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enchenberg donations

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.05.2022

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Citizens of Enchenberg, France (population 1,200) pack boxes with essential supplies to aid in the effort to relieve refugees from the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Army Medical Center-Europe, donated boxes that would have been recycled for the relief effort.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Army Medical Materiel Center Employee Coordinates Care Packages for Ukraine

