Citizens of Enchenberg, France (population 1,200) pack boxes with essential supplies to aid in the effort to relieve refugees from the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Army Medical Center-Europe, donated boxes that would have been recycled for the relief effort.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:46 Photo ID: 7091346 VIRIN: 220305-A-QL922-0001 Resolution: 3808x2250 Size: 893.49 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enchenberg donations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.