Enchenberg donations

Citizens of Enchenberg, France (population 1,200) pack boxes with essential supplies to aid in the effort to relieve refugees from the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Army Medical Center-Europe, donated boxes that would have been recycled for the relief effort.
|03.05.2022
|03.14.2022 09:46
|7091346
|220305-A-QL922-0001
|3808x2250
|893.49 KB
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|1
|0
Army Medical Materiel Center Employee Coordinates Care Packages for Ukraine
