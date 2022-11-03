Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Alabama JROTC State Leadership Conference

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220311-N-LY580-1001 MONTGOMERY, Ala. (March 11, 2022) -- Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Cadets (left to right) Courtney Burgess, Katherine Taylor, Regina Crew and Lylaishia Brown attend the 2022 Alabama JROTC State Leadership Conference. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Alabama JROTC State Leadership Conference, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    Leadership Conference
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell

