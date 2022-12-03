Coast Guard searches for 2 overdue fishermen near Vieques and Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

Coast Guard air and surface crews are searching March 12, 2022 for Marcos Jonael Calzada Parilla (in photo), a fisherman from Vieques, Puerto Rico, who is overdue along with one other unidentified person, after they did not return to Vieques from a fishing trip March 10, 2022. Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Calzada Parilla is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041. (Courtesy photo)

