    Coast Guard searches for 2 overdue fishermen near Vieques and Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard air and surface crews are searching March 12, 2022 for Marcos Jonael Calzada Parilla (in photo), a fisherman from Vieques, Puerto Rico, who is overdue along with one other unidentified person, after they did not return to Vieques from a fishing trip March 10, 2022. Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Calzada Parilla is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard searches for 2 overdue fishermen near Vieques and Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Vieques
    Air Station Borinquen
    2 overdue fishermen

