Wright named 2021 NCO of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Elijah Wright has been named the 2021 Kentucky Air National Guard Airman of the Year in the Non-Commissioned Officer category. Wright is a fire team leader in the 123rd Global Mobility Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7089745
|VIRIN:
|220210-Z-JU667-0023
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Ewing, Wright, Zena named Kentucky Air Guard’s Airmen of the Year for 2021
