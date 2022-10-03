Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Guam and Hawaii, Hokanson visits Guardsmen supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    YIGO, GUAM

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air National Guard members circle in to talk with Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, during his visit with Guardsmen stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Yigo, Guam, March 10, 2022. The stop was part of a Pacific itinerary that also saw the National Guard's most senior general visit Hawaii Guardsmen and meet with senior leaders at the combatant command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 21:43
    Photo ID: 7089435
    VIRIN: 220310-Z-DZ751-8028
    Resolution: 3300x2820
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Guam and Hawaii, Hokanson visits Guardsmen supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Guam National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson
    troop visits

