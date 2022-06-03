Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Naval Community College Begins Accepting Applications for Military Studies, Nuclear Engineering Technology

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    220306-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (March 6, 2022) — The U.S. Naval Community College officially began accepting applications for its Military Studies and Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree programs. These are the first two degrees the USNCC offer made available to active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and Coast Guard Reservists as a part of the Department of the Navy’s initiative to develop a naval-relevant community college focused on enlisted education. This graphic was made using shapes, lines, and text with an image. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    Coast Guard
    Navy
    People
    Education
    Marine Corps
    USNCC

