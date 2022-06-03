US Naval Community College Begins Accepting Applications for Military Studies, Nuclear Engineering Technology

220306-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (March 6, 2022) — The U.S. Naval Community College officially began accepting applications for its Military Studies and Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree programs. These are the first two degrees the USNCC offer made available to active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and Coast Guard Reservists as a part of the Department of the Navy’s initiative to develop a naval-relevant community college focused on enlisted education. This graphic was made using shapes, lines, and text with an image. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

Date Taken: 03.06.2022
Location: QUANTICO, VA, US