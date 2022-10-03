220310-N-SP805-0003 BALTIC SEA (March 10, 2022) Polish offshore patrol vessel ORP Ślązak (241) participates in maneuvering drills with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), along with Polish Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate ORP Generał Kazimierz Pułaski (FFG 272), March 10. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j. g. Kathleen Barrios)

