    Maneuvering Drills

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220310-N-SP805-0003 BALTIC SEA (March 10, 2022) Polish offshore patrol vessel ORP Ślązak (241) participates in maneuvering drills with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), along with Polish Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate ORP Generał Kazimierz Pułaski (FFG 272), March 10. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j. g. Kathleen Barrios)

