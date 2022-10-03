220310-N-SP805-0002 BALTIC SEA (March 10, 2022) Ensign Elena De La Rosa stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during maneuvering drills with USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Polish Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate ORP Generał Kazimierz Pułaski (FFG 272) and Polish offshore patrol vessel ORP Ślązak (241), March 10. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j. g. Kathleen Barrios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 15:22 Photo ID: 7088871 VIRIN: 220310-N-SP805-0002 Resolution: 6000x3368 Size: 1.27 MB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maneuvering Drills, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.