Coast Guard medevacs man 14 miles east of Savannah

A Coast Guard Station Tybee boatcrew medevaced a 39-year-old man from motor vessel Kallisti 14 miles east of Savannah, Georgia, Mar. 11, 2022. Local emergency medical services were waiting at Station Tybee for the man who was experiencing abdominal pain and COVID-19 symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Tybee)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 14:21
|Photo ID:
|7088795
|VIRIN:
|220311-G-G0107-1384
|Resolution:
|960x1282
|Size:
|497.17 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
