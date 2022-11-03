Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man 14 miles east of Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Tybee boatcrew medevaced a 39-year-old man from motor vessel Kallisti 14 miles east of Savannah, Georgia, Mar. 11, 2022. Local emergency medical services were waiting at Station Tybee for the man who was experiencing abdominal pain and COVID-19 symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Tybee)

    USCG
    D7
    Savannah Georgia
    Station Tybee

