    Coast Guard repatriates 198 migrants to Haiti

    HAITI

    03.11.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous’ crew repatriates 198 Haitian migrants to Haitian authorities in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, March 11,2022. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and partner agencies rescued 356 Haitians from the vessel approximately 200 yards off Ocean Reef in Key Largo, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    VIRIN: 220311-G-G0107-1001
    TAGS

    repatriation
    coast guard
    Haiti
    district 7

