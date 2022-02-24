Leader's 'barn burn' workouts foster fitness, engagement

Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general, poses for a selfie with members of Team BAMC after an early morning workout at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. Murray holds the sessions in a barn built in 1917 behind his on-post residence every Thursday with small groups of BAMC staff members. (courtesy photo)

