    Leader's 'barn burn' workouts foster fitness, engagement

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general, poses for a selfie with members of Team BAMC after an early morning workout at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. Murray holds the sessions in a barn built in 1917 behind his on-post residence every Thursday with small groups of BAMC staff members. (courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    fitness
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Air Force Medical

