Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, Brooke Army Medical Center commanding general, poses for a selfie with members of Team BAMC after an early morning workout at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. Murray holds the sessions in a barn built in 1917 behind his on-post residence every Thursday with small groups of BAMC staff members. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7088465
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-A4714-1234
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader's 'barn burn' workouts foster fitness, engagement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leader’s ‘barn burn’ workouts foster fitness, engagement
LEAVE A COMMENT