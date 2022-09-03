Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Illinois (SSN 786) at ICEX 2022

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.09.2022

    BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 9, 2022) – The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) sails between two sheets of Arctic Ocean ice during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Rear Adm. Rick Seif/Released)

    ICEX
    ICEX 2022

