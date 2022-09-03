USS Illinois (SSN 786) at ICEX 2022

BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 9, 2022) – The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) sails between two sheets of Arctic Ocean ice during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Rear Adm. Rick Seif/Released)

