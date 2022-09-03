Lt. Gen. Krumm observes UUV testing at ICEX 2022

U.S. NAVY ICE CAMP QUEENFISH (March 9, 2022) – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, commander of U.S. Northern Command’s Alaskan Command (ALCOM), third from right, watches a handheld screen showing the view from a camera attached to an unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) under the Arctic ice during the U.S. Navy's Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. Operating the UUV are personnel from Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron (UUVRON) 1 out of Keyport, Wash. The UUV testing took place at Ice Camp Queenfish, an encampment built on an ice floe 160 nautical miles off the coast of Alaska in the Arctic Ocean. In addition to the position of ALCOM commander, Krumm serves as commander of Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command and the Eleventh Air Force, Pacific Air Forces. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photograph by Rear Adm. Rick Seif/Released)

