    97 MSG wins numerous 2021 AETC, Air Force-level awards

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 97th Mission Support Group (MSG) pose for a squadron photo Oct. 22, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 97th MSG earned a significant amount of Air Education Training Command and Air Force-level awards throughout 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kayla Christenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 MSG wins numerous 2021 AETC, Air Force-level awards, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    awards
    air force
    altus afb
    aetc
    msg

