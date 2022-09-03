Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum to improve water security with key infrastructure project

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    A $27 million well field expansion project at Fort Drum will improve water security and ensure daily water needs are met for thousands of Soldiers, family members and civilians who live and work on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Corps of Engineers
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works

