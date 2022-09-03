220309-N-SP805-0011 BALTIC SEA (March 9, 2022) - Chief Quartermaster Richard Carre, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), takes bearings during maneuvering drills between USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and German Sachsen-class air-defense frigate FGS Sachsen, March 9. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 15:27
|Photo ID:
|7087282
|VIRIN:
|220309-N-SP805-0011
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maneuvering Drills, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
