    Maneuvering Drills

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220309-N-SP805-0011 BALTIC SEA (March 9, 2022) - Chief Quartermaster Richard Carre, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), takes bearings during maneuvering drills between USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and German Sachsen-class air-defense frigate FGS Sachsen, March 9. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

