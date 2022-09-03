220309-N-SP805-0011 BALTIC SEA (March 9, 2022) - Chief Quartermaster Richard Carre, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), takes bearings during maneuvering drills between USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and German Sachsen-class air-defense frigate FGS Sachsen, March 9. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 15:27 Photo ID: 7087282 VIRIN: 220309-N-SP805-0011 Resolution: 6000x3368 Size: 1.48 MB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maneuvering Drills, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.