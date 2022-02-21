McConnell’s preparations for European Support 2022

Airman 1st Class Albert Souza, 22nd Logistic Readiness Squadron customer service liaison, and Staff Sgt. Brandon Kirby, 22 LRS aircraft parts store journeyman, apply straps to a pallet after performing a pre-deployment pallet inspection at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Feb. 21, 2022. McConnell Airmen and aircraft are a key part of Air Mobility Command’s mission, the Joint Force and support of our NATO partners. The KC-46A Pegasus is the Air Force’s newest tanker, capable of air refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation missions, and is qualified to provide aerial refueling to nearly 85 percent of U.S. Transportation Command taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

