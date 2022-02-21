Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell’s preparations for European Support 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    McConnell’s preparations for European Support 2022

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Airman Brenden Beezley 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Albert Souza, 22nd Logistic Readiness Squadron customer service liaison, and Staff Sgt. Brandon Kirby, 22 LRS aircraft parts store journeyman, apply straps to a pallet after performing a pre-deployment pallet inspection at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Feb. 21, 2022. McConnell Airmen and aircraft are a key part of Air Mobility Command’s mission, the Joint Force and support of our NATO partners. The KC-46A Pegasus is the Air Force’s newest tanker, capable of air refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation missions, and is qualified to provide aerial refueling to nearly 85 percent of U.S. Transportation Command taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

    This work, McConnell's preparations for European Support 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

