McConnell’s preparations for European Support 2022

Airman 1st Class Seth Johnson, 22nd Logistic Readiness Squadron air terminal representative, operates a 25K-loader, raising pallets to be loaded on a KC-46 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Feb. 21, 2022. McConnell Airmen and aircraft are a key part of Air Mobility Command’s mission, the Joint Force and support of our NATO partners. The KC-46A Pegasus is the Air Force’s newest tanker, capable of air refueling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation missions, and is qualified to provide aerial refueling to nearly 85 percent of U.S. Transportation Command taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US