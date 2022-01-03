Description: Ruete Ophthalmoscope



Caption: Christian Ruete, of the University of Gottingen, invented this ophthalmoscope circa 1845. Physicians used ophthalmoscopes to inspect a patient’s eye to determine the condition of the retina. [M-104.00346] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:27 Photo ID: 7086478 VIRIN: 210301-D-TY520-0010 Resolution: 2000x2000 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ophthalmoscope, by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.