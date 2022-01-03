Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ophthalmoscope

    Ophthalmoscope

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Description: Ruete Ophthalmoscope

    Caption: Christian Ruete, of the University of Gottingen, invented this ophthalmoscope circa 1845. Physicians used ophthalmoscopes to inspect a patient’s eye to determine the condition of the retina. [M-104.00346] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:27
    Photo ID: 7086478
    VIRIN: 210301-D-TY520-0010
    Resolution: 2000x2000
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ophthalmoscope, by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eye
    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    Ophthalmological
    Ophthalmoscope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT