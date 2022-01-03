Description: Ruete Ophthalmoscope
Caption: Christian Ruete, of the University of Gottingen, invented this ophthalmoscope circa 1845. Physicians used ophthalmoscopes to inspect a patient’s eye to determine the condition of the retina. [M-104.00346] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 09:27
|Photo ID:
|7086478
|VIRIN:
|210301-D-TY520-0010
|Resolution:
|2000x2000
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
