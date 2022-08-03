Coffee with a Cop results in change

The return of the Coffee with a Cop initiative has resulted in positive change for Fort Jackson Family Housing residents to help slow speeders in housing areas where children live and play.



“Speeding is always an issue in housing,” said Maj. John Ferrell, Fort Jackson’s provost marshal, in a recent interview. “I can understand because I live in housing too.”



During the debut return of Coffee with a Cop last month, the number one issue residents talked to Ferrell and John Hughes, Fort Jackson police chief, was speeding through the housing areas.



After the coffee event ended, Ferrell and Hughes compiled session notes to bring back to installation decision makers for action. Since the event, electronic boards, speed detection devices and increase of marked police vehicles and personnel have appeared throughout housing areas to help curb and deter speeding.



Those interested in attending the next Coffee with a Cop session can stop by the installation Starbucks on the last Friday of the month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

