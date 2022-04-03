Lajes Field Airman receives coin for outstanding work during OAR

LAJES FIELD AIR FORCE BASE, Portugal – Col. Denny Davies, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, returns a salute from Master Sgt. Sarah Thomson, 65th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management superintendent, after she was coined in March 2022, at Lajes Field Air Force Base, Portugal. When Operation Allies Refuge kicked off, Thomson was hand-selected to relocate from Lajes Field AFB to Moron Air Base, Spain to support reception operations. While she was temporarily assigned, she helped coordinate transportation for a team of 44 Airmen. She worked on returning 13 RADR (Rapid Airfield Damage Repair) vehicles to service in less than four hours, and then served as the augmentee lead for the Grounds Transportation night shift. While working Ground Trans, she provided support to Operation Juniper Micron and coordinated 477 Operation Allies Welcome transportation requests moving 2.3M pounds of equipment and five travelers. Thomson also helped arrange transportation and COVID testing for her team of 12 Airmen for their return journey to Lajes Field. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

