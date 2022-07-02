Notable NFL players, cheerleaders to visit Schofield Barracks

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland -- America's overseas troops will have their own version of 50-yardline, front-row seats as retired and current National Football League (NFL) team players, cheerleaders and mascots make appearances at more than two dozen military bases around the world, including Schofield Barracks.

