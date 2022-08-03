Planned Fort Lee facility to help train military members to load, unload ships

Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general (fourth from left) and Col. Frederick L. Crist, Chief of Transportation (fifth from left), participate in a groundbreaking ceremony marking the announcement of a planned land ship that will enhance transportation training here.

