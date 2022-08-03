Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Planned Fort Lee facility to help train military members to load, unload ships

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general (fourth from left) and Col. Frederick L. Crist, Chief of Transportation (fifth from left), participate in a groundbreaking ceremony marking the announcement of a planned land ship that will enhance transportation training here.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    training
    transportation corps
    transporter
    land ship
    Fort-Lee-Feature-2022
    multimodal training

