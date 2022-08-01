NUWC Division Newport scientist paying it forward as FIRST Robotics Competition team mentor

Rick Blight, a computer scientist at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, takes a turn guiding Spot, a robotic dog, as some of the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) participants watch in Building 80’s Undersea Collaboration and Technology Outreach Center on Jan. 8, 2022. Blight, who is the lead mentor for this year’s FRC team, developed his love of science as a participant in the program while a Middletown High School student from 2000-03.

