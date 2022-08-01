Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport scientist paying it forward as FIRST Robotics Competition team mentor

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Rick Blight, a computer scientist at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, takes a turn guiding Spot, a robotic dog, as some of the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) participants watch in Building 80’s Undersea Collaboration and Technology Outreach Center on Jan. 8, 2022. Blight, who is the lead mentor for this year’s FRC team, developed his love of science as a participant in the program while a Middletown High School student from 2000-03.

    NUWC Division Newport scientist paying it forward as FIRST Robotics Competition team mentor

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    Aquidneck Island Robotics
    Undersea Collaboration and Technology Outreach Center
    22-13
    FIRST Robotics Competition

