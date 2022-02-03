Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors say goodbye to ‘dial-up’ speed internet!

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK – The Navy has partnered with civilian technology firms to create a Wireless Connectivity Bridge that allows for 20 times faster connectivity. Wasp’s Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Jamira Jenkins joined Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, to celebrate a successful launch for the first-of-its-kind capability. Historically, Internet Protocol (IP) services for ships in a shipyard availability were restricted to half a megabit per second, which meant the browser was likely to time out before it could connect to many Navy websites. McLane stated he was excited about this technology solution and was incredibly proud of the hard work Sailors, contractors, and the SURFLANT team put forth in this effort. The first to benefit from this technology, Wasp is currently in a dry-dock selected restricted availability at BAE Shipyards and welcomes the upgrade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Wideman)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
